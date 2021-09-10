Flint police officers are searching for a missing 42-year-old woman.
Mindy Renee Tavares was last seen in the Flint area close to Aug. 10 and 11. It’s unknown where she may have left from, police say.
Tavares was last seen wearing bracelets on both arms, necklaces, and wearing a white t-shirt. Police said she has a purple butterfly tattoo on her ankle and is missing a front tooth. She is described as 5’9”, 230 pounds, with brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Burton 810-237-6824 or call 911.
