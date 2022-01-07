The Flint Police Department is searching for a man who has been an absconder from probation since 2016.
Timothy James Newberg, 55, has been absconding his probation since Oct. 12, 2016, according to Flint Police. His family reported him missing shortly after.
Newberg is 5’8”, 135 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on the east side of Flint in October 2016.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6824 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.