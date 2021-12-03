Officers are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died from his injuries, according to the Flint Police Department.
On Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:21 p.m., the victim, identified as 41-year-old Mario Dontrell Williams, was crossing Fenton Road near Simcoe Avenue on foot when he was struck by a vehicle heading south, according to the preliminary investigation.
The suspect fled the scene and officers are still searching for the individual. Williams was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
At this time, it’s unclear if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash. While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
