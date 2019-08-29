The Flint Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Winona Street on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10:33 p.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police are now searching for two male suspects between the ages of 18 and 20-years-old.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Sgt. Ronald Dixon at 1 (810) 237-6905.
