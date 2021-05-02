A mid-Michigan city seeing a major uptick in violent crime has community leaders urging residents to put a stop to the violence and bring forward any information that could put these violent perpetrators behind bars.
In 2021 Flint police say they have seen more than double the shootings in the city compared to the same time frame last year.
“We need to stop the violence when you stop the silence. In order to let our loved ones and our children live, work and play in a safe environment,” said Julie Lopez with Crime Stoppers.
An uptick of violent crime in Flint has the entire community hoping for better. With an increase in fatal and non-fatal shootings Crime Stoppers urges witnesses and victims to come forward.
“But also if they're on the fence at all, about why should I even get involved? Think if it was your family you would want someone to come forward,” Lopez said.
Getting people to come forward is challenging. Flint Police Chief Terence Green held a press conference this week and said that even people who get shot and survive don't always cooperate with police and even admit who shot them.
According to the Flint Police Department, as of April 21, there has been 73 non-fatal shootings reported in the city of Flint. This compares to 31 non-fatal shootings through the same date in 2020.
The number of shootings this year reflects a continuation of the increase in crime experienced throughout Michigan and the United States last year and associated with COVID-19. The chief adds that last year, the city of Flint experienced a 32 percent increase in homicides.
Green said he will work to provide witnesses with protective custody if that’s what it takes. Lopez adds that you can always remain anonymous.
“I really want the people who have information about crime. Obviously, we want them to go to the police, but for whatever reason. They don't want to do that or can't do that or think that they can't do that. That crime stoppers is 100 percent anonymous,” Lopez said.
