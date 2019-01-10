Flint Police are seeking the public's help identifying a home invasion suspect.
A resident on E. Court Street woke up Thursday morning to discover someone had broken into her home while she was sleeping.
The suspect located the victim's keys and left in her vehicle, police said.
Police were able to track down the vehicle with assistance from OnStar. They located the vehicle parked on another side of town and returned it to the victim after processing it for evidence, police said.
If you have any information about the incident or can identify the suspect you are asked to call Flint Police at 810-237-6801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
