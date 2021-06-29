A number of mid-Michigan police agencies are working to fight back against a wave of increased violence this summer.
One local department is about to get back an important tool. Flint Police had to shutdown its substations when the pandemic began, which cut off a valuable resource for communities. With the pandemic waning down, the department is preparing those stations to reopen.
“There’s still a continuous uptick in violent crime right now,” Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.
There have been more than 140 shootings in Flint this year. Murder in the city is up by more than 27 percent compared to last year. Green hopes to combat this growing problem by targeting drivers of crime, getting illegal firearms off the streets, and now reopening at least four police substations.
“It’s part of the police department’s community engagement plan, engaging the community in increasing our visibility in these communities in each quadrant of the city,” Green said. “Hopefully these community centers will be staffed by volunteers from the community for which they serve.”
The substations will be reopening in the next few weeks in Flint. Green said they are opening one in the north end at Bishop and Martin Luther King Avenue, a second at Dort Highway and Atherton Road, a third across from Kettering University on Chevrolet, and the fourth on the east side of Flint on Franklin Avenue.
Green believes the pandemic may have shut them down. He thinks they will help bridge the gap in the area and slow down crime.
“It’s probably one to two percent of the individuals within this city. They’re causing this rise in violent crime and those are the individuals that we’re targeting. Those individuals with outstanding violent felony warrants. We’re conducting sweeps picking those individuals up,” Green said.
With staffing shortages impacting many departments, Green is also wanting to hire more officers. He is looking to fill at least 20 positions and get some needed volunteers for the substations.
“We have an open application process. We’re still seeking qualified candidates to come join this fabulous city of Flint Police Department,” Green said.
To volunteer for one of the substations or to apply to join the Flint Police Department, click here.
