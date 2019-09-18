After retiring one of its long-serving canine officers this summer, the Flint Police Department is now bolstering its ranks.
The department introduced its newest canines on September 18.
Police introduced Officers Casino and Whiskey.
“They prove to be great worth to the community and to the city,” said Sargent Tyrone Booth. “They are a great resource because they have the ability that we all the time do well, like run fast, and detect scents.”
TV5 was there to see the Fraternal Order of Police donate money to help the dogs start on the right paw.
“They have to train, they have to take these dogs back to their own house, they have to have support to do that, financial support,” said Paul Clolinger, president of Fraternal Police Order.
The two new canine officers will assist with tasks such as finding missing children, clearing buildings, and finding narcotics.
“They have to maintain certifications yearly as well as training weekly with their partners and the rest of the unit,” Booth said.
It’s a bond that can’t be broken.
“In fact, you become one with the canine itself because your movement is based on, or the dog’s movement is based on the handler’s movement, and they learn each other through movement,” Booth said
Flint police said it’s fortunate enough to have a leading canine unit.
“Our canines and their handlers work extremely hard day-to-day in regular patrol operations but also providing support to surrounding agencies. They’ll travel if they’re needed and we’re fortunate enough to provide that service,” Booth said.
