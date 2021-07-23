Consumers Energy has reported a power outage that covers some of downtown Flint including City Hall.
City Hall closed for the rest of the day on Friday, July 23. Friday was also the deadline to opt-in the Service Line Replacement program.
The deadline has been extended to the end of the day on Monday, July 26 because of the power outage.
