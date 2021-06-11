Employees of the city of Flint were notified Friday of possible layoffs because the city council did not adopt a budget according to the Flint mayor’s office.
The city’s current budget expires on June 30, and Flint’s spending authority ends after that date. Without a budget, Flint would be forced to go into a city government shutdown.
“This unprecedented failure to pass a budget is putting hundreds of City of Flint employees’ livelihoods in jeopardy. Our team, their families and our community deserve better than the ongoing petty politics and continuous dysfunction that is being portrayed by some City Council members,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We hope and pray that a budget is passed, but, at this point, the City must begin preparing for a potential shutdown in case a majority of the Council continues to fail to uphold their oaths of office and to fail to do their jobs.”
Neeley presented his proposed budget to the city council on March 1. The council was required to adopt a budget no later than June 7.
Flint’s Department of Human Resources notified all city employees that a potential government shutdown could require mass layoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.