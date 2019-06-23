People from across Mid-Michigan headed to the vehicle city to celebrate love and acceptance.
Saturday was the annual Flint Pride Festival.
It took place downtown at Riverbank Park and featured plenty of family fun festivities focused on building a more inclusive community.
“It’s great. It’s a nice big community of people who are all different in one way or another and they all just get along and there’s no problems and everybody can be themselves,” said Dalton Calkins, a festival goer.
The celebration also continued into Sunday with a post pride brunch at Pachyderm from noon until 2 p.m.
