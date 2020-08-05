The Flint Public Library announced that it will continue its phased reopening at the Courtland Center with the addition of computers and genealogy services.
Patrons can visit the Annex at the Courtland Center beginning August 6 to use computers and printers along with resources for genealogy research.
The library says, due to social distancing guidelines, ten computers will be available for a one-hour use limit.
“This is the next planned phase of our re-opening,” says Kay Schwartz, Library Director. “We know that public computers are an essential service. We provided more than 31,000 hours of computer use last year, in addition to the wi-fi that patrons could access throughout the building. We have located Genealogy along with the computers because so much of the research is digital. Both of these high-touch resources required us to think carefully about cleaning procedures in light of COVID-19. That’s why we waited a little longer to re-open this service.”
The hours are the following:
- Tuesday through Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Friday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Closed Sundays and Mondays
