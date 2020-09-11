Flint census numbers are up, but Mayor Sheldon Neeley says there are still many more people that need to take part.
“The count is very important. If we’re not counted, we don’t get the necessary funding,” Neeley told TV5.
Schools, housing assistance, and even roads and bridges are built with the money the federal government gives each community based on the population and the amount of people that complete the census.
Mayor Neeley is encouraging everyone to take part. “This information that is being collected is only to be used to be able to count people in this country. And to be able to spread the resources throughout the country appropriately.”
Over the past few weeks, many more people are completing it in Flint. Neeley says they are finally at 78%, in the city, but the mayor says that’s not enough for him. Especially in an area that could really use the money following the Flint Water Crisis.
“We are pushing very hard to make sure that we get across the finish line with 100% participation and that is a goal that we set. We are not satisfied with anything less.”
Neeley adds that it’s not too late to complete the census, and they are continuing their efforts to make sure everyone is counted.
