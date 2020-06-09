The City of Flint said it notified Republic Services that it is in breach of its contract for widespread service failures.
City officials said the letter demands that Republic restore all service throughout the city and fulfill its contractual obligations to provide trash, recycle, and yard waste pick up every week for every household.
“This is simply unacceptable. They were hired to do a job and they owe it to the residents of Flint to do their jobs,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “We aren’t asking for extras or for special treatment, we just want the trash picked up. All of it. Every week. We want what we paid for.”
According to officials, on May 29, 2020, Republic acknowledged that residents were experiencing service delays. They said in repeated conversations with members of the administration, Republic pledged to finish picking up all trash and recycling by Saturday, May 30, and catch up on all yard waste pickups on Friday, June 5.
Officials said the city continues to see curbs filled with uncollected trash. They said the city provided Republic with multiple examples of residents who indicated their trash hadn’t been properly picked up for as long as four weeks.
City officials said that after Republic failed to meet either of its self-selected deadlines, Republic was put on notice that it is in breach of contract and demanded that Republic resume weekly collection of trash, recycling, and yard waste. The letter also requires Republic to notify the City of Flint and residents of any further service disruptions within 24 hours and notifies Republic not to invoice for any waste collection services that were not performed.
Residents who are continuing to experience service delays can call 810-410-1134 to report any issues.
