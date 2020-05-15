The City of Flint says the Flint Police Department has cut its average response time by 40 percent by the department taking more non-emergency complaints over the phone, instead of in-person with an officer.
The city says this has freed up patrol officer time, allowing for improved response time.
At the same time, the city says that while overall crime is down slightly in the city, there have been two more homicides this year over the same time-period as last year.
“Every single loss of life in our community is heartbreaking,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Through the hard work of the Flint police and our renewed cooperative relationships with other police agencies, we are working proactively to do everything in our power to fight crime.”
Meantime, Mayor Neeley has announced the city has reestablished important partnerships with other local police agencies in efforts to fight crime.
Neeley said that along with its longstanding relationship with Michigan State Police, he has worked with University of Michigan-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta and Mott Community College President Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea to re-establish cooperative relationships with the college police departments.
“The hardworking men and women of Flint Police Department solve crimes through the help and support of our residents,” Chief Phil Hart said. “We appreciate these partnerships that help strengthen our community.”
As of May 14, 2020, there have been 14 homicides in the City of Flint. That compares to 12 over the same time period last year (9 murder/manslaughter). Driving the increase, in part, is the occurrence of a triple and double homicide this year. In total, there were 43 homicides in 2019.
Crime stats also show a decrease in CSCs (14.29 percent), burglary-forced entry (19.03 percent), burglary-without forced entry (31.43 percent), and theft from a building (38.24 percent). Overall property crimes are down 9.07 percent over the same time period last year and total crime is down 2 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.