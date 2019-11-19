A man who had been a Flint radio personality for more than 4 decades has died.
Sam Williams, host of Sunday Morning Gospel on WDZZ Z92.7 died Monday at the age of 93.
Williams helped launch WDZZ in the spring of 1979 as the first Black-owned station in Flint.
He spent 40 years on-air at WDZZ.
“Sam had an amazing life and career,” said Marketing Manager Chris Monk. “He only recently came off the air, which is a testament to his dedication to WDZZ, Flint, and his many loyal listeners.”
Funeral arraignments for Williams haven’t been announced yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.