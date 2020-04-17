The city of Flint announced it has ratified contracts with two police unions.
The contracts offer moderate pay increases to police officers, help contain the cost of healthcare and retiree benefits, and restructure the officer pay scale to increase entry level pay, the city said in a press release on Friday, April 17.
“These challenging times for our community are yet another reminder of just how valuable our police are. I thank them for their service today and everyday,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
The previous contract with the Flint Police Officers Association expired on June 30, 2019.
"The administration worked alongside the union to restructure the payscale to increase wages for officers at the beginning of their careers to make Flint more competitive to recruit new officers. It also adds new smaller annual step increases for officers later in their careers, replacing the more expensive larger single increase," the city said.
The last negotiated contract with the Police Officers Labor Council-Flint Police Department Captains and Lieutenants expired June 30, 2008.
A contract imposed on the union by an emergency manager in 2014 expired on June 30, 2017, the city said, adding Flint's captains and lieutenants have not had a wage increase since 2014.
The new contract provides a 4 percent base salary increase effective immediately and a 2 percent annual raise effective July 1, 2020.
“I am pleased that in just five months time, my team at Flint City Hall was able to come in and resolve these lingering issues and negotiate these fair, equitable collective bargaining agreements for our police,” Neeley said.
