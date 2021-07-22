The city of Flint announced a five-year milestone of meeting state and federal standards for lead in its drinking water.
Since July 2016, Flint’s water system has tested below the action levels of the federal Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) during 10 monitoring periods, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
The latest six-month monitoring period from Jan. 1 through June 30 shows 90 percent of the samples collected are at 3 parts per billion under the new state rule that requires a fifth-liter sample to better reflect the impact of lead service lines.
“This speaks to the significant progress we have made in water safety for the city of Flint,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Water is a human right and providing quality water is a humanitarian effort we all must work toward. We will continue to move our community forward in a positive direction. Together we rise.”
The latest water samples were drawn from 71 homes, apartment buildings, and businesses known to have lead service lines. Flint’s testing results can be found online by clicking here.
“The people of Flint deserve safe, clean drinking water,” EGLE director Liesl Clark said. “I’d like to be the first to congratulate the mayor and city staff for reaching this important milestone. EGLE remains committed to protecting residents from lead exposure by working collaboratively with the city to reduce and ultimately eliminate sources of lead in their drinking water system.”
While this is great news for Flint, Neeley said residents should still use water filtration systems as the city works to move forward.
"But we will not stop until the job is completely done. We still have work to do," he said.
Flint officials expect to replace the remaining service lines before the end of the year.
