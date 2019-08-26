The City of Flint received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The city was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
“It says a lot about how committed we are to keeping the city a safe-governing entity,” said Mayor Weaver. “We do not take it lightly and we are always looking for ways to improve and get better, but we do appreciate that our efforts have not gone unnoticed. It shows just how well government that works for people really works.”
This is the third year in a row that the City of Flint has been recognized for his achievement.
