The Flint registry opened officially Jan. 18, and it is up and running.
The registry was created to connect those affected by the water crisis to the proper resources.
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha said this online registry addresses the needs of people who live, work, and attend school in the city.
“I am overwhelmed with excitement. We have been planning for this Flint registry literally for years,” Hanna-Attisha said. “This is a registry that was built in Flint. Built by Flint. Built for Flint.”
She adds this effort is to help minimize the effects of lead on people’s health, while promoting wellness and recovery.
The registry already has 6,000 people signed up due to pre-enrollment starting a year ago.
Hanna-Attisha encourages everyone to sign up and said you can do it four different ways.
She said you can call 1-833-GO-FLINT, or online at www.flintregistry.org.
“They can get something mailed if they call we can get something mailed to them. Or they can enroll at one of our community events," Hanna-Attisha said.
Many lawmakers, who were a vital part in securing funding for the project, were in attendance as the registry went live.
“Obviously we never wanted this to happen. To see the community come together. All these resources being brought to Flint to help us create a path forward. It’s reassuring,” Congressman Dan Kildee said.
Flint’s Mayor Karen Weaver said the city has funding to keep the registry going for the next four years but are already looking at ways to keep it going for longer.
“One of the things that we talked about was that it’s only for four years so one of the important things is more finding because this is so important. We know this is going to be decades before we uncover everything as far as health and mental house,” Weaver said.
