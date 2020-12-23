The Flint Lead Registry is receiving $4.5 million in federal funding as a part of year-end appropriations, also known as the omnibus bill.
Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, with U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, and Gary Peters announced the funding on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The Flint Registry was made by Congress in 2016 in the wake of the city’s water crisis.
It’s a community-based effort to identify those exposed to lead during the water crisis and improve their health and development through connections to healthcare and other resources.
“The Flint Registry plays a critical role in Flint’s recovery from the water crisis by connecting families to the services they need to minimize the impact of lead on their health,” Kildee said. “I am proud that Republicans and Democrats came together to fund the Flint Registry. This important public health program is critical for Flint families, especially during the ongoing pandemic. I remain committed to working with Democrats and Republicans in Congress to maintain support for this program for many years to come. It is my hope that President Trump signs this bill into law right away.”
To date, the Flint Registry has enrolled more than 10,500 people and completed more than 13,500 referrals.
Referrals connect families to services like healthcare, nutrition, early education, lead elimination, and more.
“The Flint Registry is already connecting Flint residents to the services they need and together we have made sure this important work will continue," Stabenow said. "Through no fault of their own Flint families and children have endured far too much, and they deserve nothing less than to be a top priority. I will not stop until they have the health care services and resources, they need to address the long-term effects of lead exposure.”
Funding for the registry was set to run out on July 30.
While the U.S. House passed legislation in July to fund the Flint Registry, the bill was not taken up in the U.S. Senate.
Congressman Kildee, Senator Stabenow, and Senator Peters worked to include funding for the Flint Registry in must-pass appropriations bills to continue funding.
“The Flint Registry is a proven success and has connected Flint families with the lifelong access to health, educational and social services needed as a result of their lead exposure,” said Senator Peters. “I am pleased that we were able to secure continued federal support for the Flint Registry. Flint is resilient, and I’ll keep working to ensure families in Flint have the resources needed to thrive.”
