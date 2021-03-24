Oittio Thompson, 19, of Flint, was taken into custody for stealing two dirt bikes from an Antrim Twp. residence.
On March 19, Deputy Ryan Hall from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office investigated a larceny of two dirt bikes. The dirt bikes were located and recovered from a ditch near the victim’s residence during the investigation.
Thompson was taken into custody when he returned to the scene where he stashed the dirt bikes to locate them. He is currently in the Shiawassee County Jail on a $10,000 C/S bond and was charged with B&E forced entry-non residence according to the Shiawassee Sheriff’s Office.
Residents with any information can call 989-743-3411.
