A Flint resident is rebuilding her life after it changed in one horrific moment.
Jacqueline Curtis’ home was directly across the street from one that exploded Nov. 22 on Hogarth Avenue.
For the past few nights, she's been sheltered in a hotel, facing an uncertain future, but she tells TV5 she feels fortunate because she wasn't even certain she'd survive the disaster.
"I thought it was the end of the world,” Curtis said. “I thought we were going to die. We made it out, and we're alive, but it's a miracle."
She was inside her home when the house across the street exploded.
"Lights flying everywhere, everything falling down, we were trapped in the house because of all of the debris,” Curtis said. “We had to run out the back yard and jump the fence. Stuff was still exploding.”
Her home is among the more than two dozen that sustained damage. But the outside conceals the disarray on the inside.
"Everything is just destroyed in there,” Curtis said. "We're staying in a hotel for a couple of weeks. After that, I don't know what's going to happen."
Curtis said right now they don't have power or gas, but every day she returns to pick up the pieces. She tells TV5 the Red Cross has been helping her, bit by bit, bringing back some semblance of normalcy.
"Even right now, it's unbelievable. Unbelievable. But we just gotta slowly start rebuilding and just do whatever we can,” Curtis said. "I'm paranoid, I'm anxious because I don't know what caused this. We don't know, so we're just worried that it might happen to us. I just would like some answers."
