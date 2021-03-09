Lawyers who negotiated the historic $641 million settlement for victims of the Flint water crisis are asking a judge to set aside nearly one-third of the money for attorney fees and expenses.
Some believe carving that much out of the settlement may not leave much left for the victims who need it most.
“They kept saying the water is good, the water is good, and it wasn’t. And we had enough sense to know that. Which is why we are where we are getting some kind of compensation,” said Claudia Perkins-Milton, Flint resident.
That compensation is $641 million for victims of the Flint water crisis. But it could be less after lawyers who negotiated the settlement requested 32 percent for fees and expenses for the years of working on the case.
Perkins-Milton, along with several of her family members, were affected by the water crisis.
“I lost my sister. [My] nephew had highest lead count, the other on the cover of Time broken all out. I was broken out and the list goes on,” she said.
She said she isn't surprised or concerned about the lawyers’ request and believes its fair.
“Because they’ve done a lot of work,” Perkins-Milton said.
But what she is concerned about is the distribution of the settlement and the amount compared to other cases like the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.
“You had 330 people getting $500 million. Compare that to a whole city of people only getting 600. That’s a great short fall,” she said.
She also said there's nothing in the settlement about long term healthcare.
“Abolish the emergency management law for one because that’s what got us poisoned as far as we concerned. We wanted Medicare for all for life,” Perkins-Milton said.
Along with a water affordability plan. All things which she believes needs to be incorporated before anyone gets anything.
“That needs to happen and until that does, I don’t think anybody needs to get paid,” she said.
