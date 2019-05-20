Two Flint residents were arrested for delivering heroin to an undercover officer.
On May 9, a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman delivered heroin to a home in in Shiawassee County, according to Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET).
Michigan State Police Troopers were near the home and pulled over the vehicle when the two left.
Their vehicle was searched, and troopers found more heroin, a stun gun and codeine syrup.
The two subjects were arrested and lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
A third person was in the vehicle, that person was questioned and released at the scene.
