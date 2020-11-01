Flint residents braved the wind and cold Sunday, lining up outside city hall to cast their early absentee ballot.
Though the third and final "Walk the Vote" event became more of a "drive to vote," they still accomplished their goal.
"Most of the momentum has come from people being able to be reminded on social media, to go and vote,” said captain Chia Morgan. “People that may not have even known that the clerk's office is open on a Sunday, it has been an educational piece. So, it's been more than a walk the vote initiative it's more of a rally."
This is the first year "Walk the Vote" has existed and it aims to ensure no vote is suppressed or voter intimidated.
Though the walk the vote event didn't have that many people, there was still plenty others dropping their ballots off in boxes like these or right behind me, in city hall."
According to Morgan, people have lined up outside city hall since the early morning.
Almost three million people have voted absentee so far in Michigan.
"People are serious about getting their voices heard,” said Flint School Board Candidate Billie Mitchell. “A lot of people are resulting to not wanting to vote they think that it does not matter but it absolutely does, so get out and get your voice heard."
Mitchell herself voted Sunday, knowing that despite lots of early voting, the polls will still be busy on Tuesday.
So, if you want to vote before election day, you can go to your clerk's office tomorrow to do so.
