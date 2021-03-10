As a judge contemplates the request by attorneys in the Flint water crisis settlement for roughly a third of the money.
Criticism continues to pour in with some calling the proposal quote "Grossly excessive."
Flint residents are in another fight, part of the water crisis. This time, it's over the lawyers' fees.
Arthur Woodson is a Flint resident.
"If you saying settle for $600 million, then the state should pay the lawyers' fees and everything else and the people here in the city of flint should get the full six hundred million dollars," Woodson said.
He plans on signing the online petition to reduce the fees down from thirty two percent of the settlement, which would give lawyers just over two hundred million dollars.
"They'll say, well we've been working for five years. Well guess what? The water warriors and residents have been working for over seven years in the wintertime protesting, going down to the capitol, passing out water, passing out food every single day," Woodson said.
Woodson said getting nothing is not better than something.
"So, something here is nothing. So, you can't even say something is better than nothing here because you're still giving us nothing," Woodson said.
Even though he will sign the petition, he doesn't plan on trying to get any of the settlement money.
"I'm not signing up for it because I find it to be disingenuous, I find it to be a slap in the face for the people here in the city of Flint," Woodson said.
Other residents told TV5 they thought the fees were fair, given the time and energy the lawyers put in, as well as the agreement that was signed in the first place.
