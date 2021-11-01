Voters and city leaders are preparing for election day on Tuesday. Several city council seats are up for grabs, with three seats needing to be filled and four incumbent city council members facing challengers.
Flint City Council meetings are notorious for lasting into the early morning hours and being dysfunctional.
“It's very embarrassing. It’s very embarrassing to watch,” said Carmella Johnson, who has lived in Flint for 35 years. “The way they argue with each other, the lack of respect they have for each.”
Many Flint residents share a craving to change the city’s leadership.
"I think it's very dysfunctional and I’m just really disappointed that nothing gets done,” said Florenda Lee Hall, who was born and raised in Flint.
Johnson said she has never seen it this bad.
“What is getting done? You're having all of these meetings what is being accomplished?” Johnson said.
She hopes the election can bring change and council members will focus on what matters, issues like crime, more police officers living within the city and community centers.
“It can be done, it has to be done by people who are competent to lead and listen and learn,” Johnson said.
Hall said she would like to see Councilman Eric Mays go, and was disappointed that the first ward was unopposed. However, there are others she’d like to keep.
“If they take that same attitude and those same egos and issues into the next council we'll still be in the same place,” Hall said. “Allan Griggs I’ve actually called him several times to help my relatives in the city of Flint, and he helped me.”
Former political science professor Paul Rozycki said whether new members can bring civility to the body remains to be seen.
“Almost everyone campaigning has said they want a more civil city council, but they said that before and it seems like the more they say it the less it actually happens,” Rozycki said. “The thing is the city of Flint is hurting when the council is known as this kind of aura of bad government it discourages folks from investing in the city and frankly it discourages folks from even moving to the city.”
Those who are elected Tuesday will serve a five-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.