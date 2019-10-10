Being on top of fire safety inside your home could pay with a free pizza.
Anyone who orders from Domino’s Pizza, at 2113 S. Ballenger Highway in Flint, could be randomly selected and surprised by the Flint Fire Department.
If the smoke alarms in your home are working, the pizza is free of charge.
But if the smoke alarms are not working, firefighters will install fully-functioning alarms or replace the batteries.
The promotion runs from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.