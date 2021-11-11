The $626 million deal for the Flint Water Crisis will provide compensation to tens of thousands of people impacted by the lead-tainted water, but some residents said it is too little, too late.

"A lot of people thought the water crisis was over. It is not. We're going on eight years of this atrocity," said Flint resident Claudia Perkins.

And Claudia Perkins says a $626 million settlement isn't nearly enough to ease the pain of those affected by Flint's water crisis.

"I don't trust the water,” Perkins said. “We still live on bottled water. We're still standing in lines three days a week."

A federal judge has signed off on the settlement, clearing the way for Perkins to receive some compensation, but she wants to see Former Governor Rick Snyder, who many Flint residents blame for the water crisis, behind bars. She has harsh words for him.

"He should be in an orange jumpsuit in jail forever because lives have been lost,” she said.

And the current one too.

"Like she said she wanted to fix the d*** roads, fix the problem here in Flint,” she said.

Perkins is adamant that many issues caused by the water crisis need to be addressed. Fellow resident Florlisa Stebbins agrees, calling $626 million a far cry from what is needed.

"I'm just very disheartened,” Stebbins said. “And if this is what our justice system calls justice, I'm very disappointed and many others are too. In our minds it's not adequate to even begin to help repair the damage that was done to us and our children and our homes."

Meanwhile Perkins said she'll be heading back to the line for bottled water. She said it's an ongoing process with no end in sight.

"We're sick and tired of being sick and tired and you need to fix the problem,” she said.