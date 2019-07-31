Democratic presidential hopefuls sparred on the national stage during a debate in Detroit Tuesday night.
The second round of debates in the Motor City takes place on Wednesday.
“I definitely agree a lot of with Senator Warren’s take about if you’re running for president, you can’t be talking about what you can’t do. You need to be talking about what you need to do to fix the issues we’re having,” said Kevin Cubr, Flint resident.
Flint was a highlight for candidates across the board.
“I assure you, I lived in Grosse Pointe. What happened in Flint would not happen in Grosse Pointe. This is part of the dark underbelly of American society,” said Marianne Williamson, presidential candidate.
Williamson spoke about the Flint water crisis during Tuesday’s debate. She said it was fueled by a larger problem in our country.
“The racism, the bigotry, and the entire conversation we are having here tonight, if you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collective hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid the Democrats are going to see some very dark days,” Williamson said.
Many people in Flint say they want certain things to be talked about even more at Wednesday’s debate.
For public school teacher Angela Benchley, that’s education.
“We need to put more of an investment in education at the college level. More incentives for kids, young high schoolers to want to go into education,” Benchley said.
Another highlight on Tuesday was healthcare. Some candidates supported universal healthcare and others vouched to fix the current system.
As more politicians face off on Wednesday, Cubr said there is a way to win his support.
“Looking at our country as a whole, how we’re going to address the needs of the many not just the few,” Cubr said.
