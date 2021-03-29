The line just keeps on going and going and going and the wait?
“About three hours,” Tracy Humphreys said.
That’s how long it took for Humphreys to get to the door of the law office where people affected by the Flint Water Crisis could sign up for a chance at compensation from the $641 million settlement with the city.
Monday was the final day to register, leading to a last-minute mad dash.
TV5 talked to Humphreys as he neared the front of the line. So how did that make him feel?
“It feels wonderful. It feels way better than staying way back there where I was,” he said
And the line actually goes all the way around the parking lot and up to the front door.
Karen robinson had been waiting for two hours by the time TV5 talked with her but she says the wait was worth it for a chance to be compensated for the hardships caused by the water crisis.
“Very sad situation. Sad that you can’t drink your own water,” Robinson said. “Every resident in Flint should be able to get something. We deserve that.”
Being the final chance to opt in, some residents like Jawana had to scurry, she even had to bring her kids.
But would more time to sign up have been beneficial to her?
“Yes, because some people got their stuff over the weekend,” she said. “I feel like they should expand it. We got ours over the weekend, how are we supposed to rush and then this long line they want us to hurry up. Plus you got to bring your kids.”
Clutching their paperwork, some will end up compensated others won’t. And those who missed the deadline will have to fend for themselves.
