LeAnne Walters was one of the first whistleblowers in the Flint Water Crisis.
“We had problems with rashes,” said Walters. “We still have problems with rashes. Whatever was in the water back then, we still struggle with today. Started having health issues not realizing it was related to the water, and then started having brown water coming into our homes.”
Kenneth McCloud’s family can relate.
“My kids were infected, and their levels were high,” said McCloud. “They had rashes, bad rashes, bad headaches, scales.”
TV5 spoke to McCloud years ago. His family started using only bottled water going through up to six single cases in a single day.
“We use this to wash up and we turn around the next day and wipe with baby wipes,” said McCloud.
These two, along with thousands of other Flint families, have felt the hardship of the water crisis.
Today, they’re feeling some peace after a $600 million settlement was announced.
“I think it’s a fantastic thing,” said Walters. “And I’m glad they reached a settlement because God knows people could use it.”
They both agree that the settlement is a great first step. Another step they would like to see is charges brought and officials involved in the crisis held accountable.
“There are more people responsible at the top and it seems like it’s been swept under the rug,” said McCloud. “So I think charges need to be followed up.”
Walters says the trust and infrastructure needs to be rebuilt.
McCloud says he hopes this settlement can help the families who lost their loved ones.
