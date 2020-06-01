Image: Flint Protests May 31
Source: WNEM

Flint residents will gather again to protest for racial justice.

They will be gathering at Flint City Hall, located 1101 Saginaw St., from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1.

Organizers say the rally will be a peaceful event suitable for all ages.

Social distancing guidelines will also be followed, and all participants are asked to wear a facemask.

The event is being held in the names of George Floyd, Breona Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, organizers say.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.