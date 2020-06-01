Flint residents will gather again to protest for racial justice.
They will be gathering at Flint City Hall, located 1101 Saginaw St., from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1.
Organizers say the rally will be a peaceful event suitable for all ages.
Social distancing guidelines will also be followed, and all participants are asked to wear a facemask.
The event is being held in the names of George Floyd, Breona Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, organizers say.
