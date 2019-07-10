Several Flint homeowners are less than pleased with the way their sidewalks and front yards look after Flint’s lead pipe replacement plan.
“It shouldn’t have to look this way,” one homeowner said.
“It’s horrible,” another homeowner said.
The initiative started three years ago and was meant to inspect and replace thousands of service lines.
In the process, it tore up grass and gravel in front of people’s homes – something the city is supposed to fix.
At the moment, Flint City Council is addressing a contract dispute with the contractor to do the work – leaving many Flint residents high and dry.
“Just mountain it down to get new grass to grow because I thought they were going to come out to fix it but they didn’t,” said Felicia Jones, resident.
Other Flint residents, like Alicia Jackson, said it has gotten so bad she has decided to clean it up herself. She said she had to pay in order to keep her yard looking clean.
“Instead of leaving it like it was, I took the dirt down myself and I planted grass seeds there because I didn’t want to go through the whole summer with the dirt in the yard and the rocks all over the place,” Jackson said.
As for Flint City Council, they held a meeting on Wednesday, July 10 to address some of their concerns as they go into the next phase of the pipe replacement project.
But residents like Jackson say they need to work through this contract dispute in order to finish the work sooner rather than later.
“It’s kind of embarrassing a little bit when you want to bring people into your city or if you got people who come out of town to see your city and this is what they’re looking at,” Jackson said.
There was no final decision made at Wednesday’s special City Council meeting.
