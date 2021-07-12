The multi-million-dollar civil settlement in the Flint water crisis entered a critical stage on Monday as a federal judge hears arguments while determining if the settlement is fair and can move forward.
Judge Judith Levy is overseeing the fairness hearings after giving preliminary approval to the $641 million settlement back in January. Objections to the settlement are being heard, but thousands of residents have registered to be a part of the settlement.
“I’m seeing more bickering with the lawyers than concern about the residents,” said Florlisa Stebbins, Flint resident.
Stebbins has lived through the Flint water crisis and is now living through the Flint water settlement.
Monday’s fairness hearing focused mainly on bone lead testing. It’s a test Stebbins said she still hasn’t had access to.
“Personally, I was turned away. Not once I was turned away, twice by them,” she said.
The judge and various attorneys discussed bone lead testing. Some lawyers argued the testing devices were not safe and many people were not able to receive a test. They also argued the tests were expensive, while others argued the opposite.
Stebbins believes there is a lot wrong with the settlement beyond the controversial tests.
“Even the compensation. Many of us that have been in here since the beginning, we’ve seen people die. We’ve seen, we’ve had, you know, our families hurt, our homes hurt. The cap for $1,000 per property, that won’t even fix the indoor plumbing that was damaged. Not even the flooring that was damaged because the indoor plumbing was damaged. That ain’t sufficient. That ain’t helping nobody,” Stebbins said.
After these hearings, the judge must rule on whether the settlement is fair, adequate and reasonable. Stebbins believes it is not.
“That’s an insult. It’s adding insult to injury. I mean, and then on top of that, how hard would it be to give us, ‘cause most of us are low income anyways, to be honest, to give us the healthcare that’s going to be needed, not just the children but the adults and the elderly,” Stebbins said.
The fairness hearing is expected to last several days and should wrap up on Thursday.
