One work around for restaurants is to allow customers to dine outside.
But with winter upon us, many restaurants are turning to heated igloos and greenhouses to serve patrons.
XOLO in downtown Flint has expanded its outdoor dining business with not just igloos, but little greenhouses.
“You can come in and have personal dining space. They are super cute, cutely decorated on the inside, and nice and sparkly,” said Kristy Ruegsegger, owner of XOLO and the Eberson in downtown Flint.
The newly opened restaurants are closed, with the exception of XOLO still serving up Mexican-style dishes and libations outside.
The restaurant added more outside space with new greenhouses that can seat up to eight people.
Ruegsegger is hoping the statewide ban lets up soon.
“We try not to dwell on the negative with the whole situation. I’m just hoping for some kind of relief. I know the governor has been asking for some sort of relief for our employees. We’re concerned about the. They were out of work for two weeks now,” Ruegsegger said.
Things are tough for the restaurant, but they are adapting.
Ruegsegger said they can open the windows in the greenhouses and fog them between patrons.
She also said they stay extra warm because they are greenhouses.
Ruegsegger hopes this is all over soon because there are no other options like this for her other businesses.
“It is sad. It is scary at the same time. These are our businesses. We love them and we care about them. And we want to see them succeed. It’s a scary time, but we’re trying to focus on the positive,” she said.
