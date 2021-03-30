The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association released the results of a recent statewide survey Michiganders showing strong public support to resume indoor dining, banquets, events and travel.
Among those results, 64 percent of respondents believe restaurants should be open at 100 percent capacity indoors now or when vaccines are available to everyone.
Nearly two-thirds say they have already dined, or are comfortable dining in a restaurant right now, while another nine percent say they will be once vaccinated.
But many restaurants are still struggling to hire enough staff to handle the customers they have coming in already.
“At 50 percent at least I have the option and the ability to get a decent amount of people in here to enjoy some great food,” said Jerrod Heidel, owner of Blackstones Smokehouse in Flint.
Blackstones has been closed since November but is looking forward to reopening on Thursday.
“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to get back into the business that we love,” he said.
But there is one problem, finding enough workers to serve those customers.
“It’s certainly a very big challenge just to get people to come in to work to operate our business,” he said.
Before the pandemic Blackstones had about 27 employees. Right now, they have about 8 and despite a recent job posting no one's applying.
“We put out a posting for hiring and we’ve had zero applications in a week’s time,” Heidel said.
He believes it's due to the unemployment benefit.
“I’m bringing home 500 a week on unemployment I can go work 4 days a week maybe bring home that much and expose myself and my family so I think that’s the biggest hurdle we have ahead of us,” he said.
And says the narrative that restaurants are unsafe is also to blame.
“I think that narrative is hurting some people wanting to take on that position,” he said.
Heidel plans to open with limited hours and will extend them as his staff grows.
