Across the country, several bars and restaurants are requiring patrons to show proof of vaccinations, or a negative COVID-19 test.
This includes the Marble Bar in Detroit who announced the vaccine requirement on social media because of the more resilient Delta Variant.
The owner of Blackstone’s in downtown Flint, Jerrid Heidel, is watching with alarm as COVID-19 cases surge.
“Yeah, it’s scary, not going to lie,” Heidel said.
During the thick of the pandemic, Heidel's restaurant was closed for months. Once the state lifted its stay-at-home orders, not only was he faced with trying to financially recover from the shutdown, but also finding workers.
“We certainly have not recovered from this last year and a half,” Heidel said.
The rising number of cases prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday to recommend fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in certain indoor situations.
Heidel said If the state required him to, he would make it a requirement to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test.
“We're prepared for whatever the state and CDC pushes toward us,” Heidel said.
He hopes it doesn't come to that.
“Any more of these bumps and bruises that we can take could be sort of the final blow,” Heidel said.
In the meantime, he is practicing the same protocols he followed in the midst of restrictions: spacing out guests when possible, sanitizing frequently and providing contactless menus.
“We’re just going to remind people that we’re all in this together and, if we can all take certain precautions, we probably can get through this easier than we did the last time," Heidel said.
