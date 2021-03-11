A mid-Michigan staple is finally ready to open its doors once again nearly a year after closing because of COVID-19.
"I know there's a lot of appetite for it," said Ron Sims, owner of the Torch Bar and Grill in Flint. "Well, when this first happened, we had hoped for the best, planned for at least a year, if not more, to stay closed good."
The Torch is a popular night spot nestled in the middle of Buckham Alley. Sims said they decided to reopen after getting news they would be getting financial help from the state and federal government.
"Good, but a little trepidation as well, as like anything could happen, like we get ready to open, and get shut back down again with numbers trending back up," Sims said.
Sims added they have spent the past year tuning up the place, like reupholstering some of the furniture. He said it is going to be tough since state restrictions have an 11 p.m. curfew.
“It is. I understand it, but it is 'cause we like those Friday, Saturday night late nights. It's when we make most of our money," Sims said.
Due to other state restrictions, the capacity will only allow 18 people in the building at once. That's down from about 50.
With hundreds of people liking and commenting on social media about their reopening post, Sims is cautiously optimistic.
"The online response is positive. So that gives me some hope that we can make it work,” Sims said.
An official reopening date has not been set, but they are planning for the week of March 22.
Sims is excited about what’s next but also feels for the other bars and restaurants that might never open again.
"You know, a lot are going to close and that's a sad thing, but some were struggling to begin with. This might give the whole industry a chance to like reboot and restart with a clean slate. Who knows, we'll see. It's going to be a tough year ahead still," Sims said.
