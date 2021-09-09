Thousands of restoration projects in the city of Flint are on hold after the public works department ran out of money.
The city isn't sure how much it will cost to finish repairs.
"The bad thing is that we’re out of money the good thing is that we’ve had many restorations to do, and we even have more to do yet," said Michael Brown, DPW Director for the City of Flint.
Flint lead service line property repairs ended up costing more than the city anticipated according to Brown. The company previously taking care of the job, Goyette Mechanical, has exhausted its funds to continue fixing up the city.
"Goyette started in 2019, 7-22 of 19, and ran out of money this year. In 21,” Brown said.
Over the past few years Goyette was given around sic million dollars to repair things like sidewalks and driveways. Brown said more people opting into make those changes.
He is not sure how much more it will cost to finish the job but says an estimate of around 11 million dollars would be at the higher end of the total construction price.
"We will see what that is once we get there and get all of the lead lines replaced. Then we can have an accurate amount of what we’re going to spend. A home on average has been $1300 for repair. Whether it’s just sidewalk squares or driveways yardwork or a combination of all that," Brown said.
Brown said they do have a pot of money set aside for the project and they are looking to council to approve more money to continue the restoration work, but when that will be is still unknown.
"I think originally they thought there’d be enough money there to take care of all of the homes. And restorations that were being done. It’s not a problem but we had a lot more people go in and do it and since we’ve had so many people in the city doing this, we have to find enough money to take care of it," Brown said.
