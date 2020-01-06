The Flint Rock was painted in memory of Kevin Bacon, the 25-year-old Swartz Creek man who went missing on Christmas Eve and was later found dead.
Police discovered Bacon’s body in the basement of 50-year-old Mark Latunski’s home in the 700 block of W. Tyrrell Road in Morrice on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Latunski has since been arrested and charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a body.
The Rock, which was painted over the weekend, reads "Rest in Peace Kevin Bacon." With the dates 11/28/94 and 12/24/19 painted on it.
