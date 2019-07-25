The search is on for a new director of Flint’s Bishop Airport.
The Airport Authority Board announced Thursday that director Craig Williams has resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Williams was chosen to head up operations at the Flint Airport in July of 2014 after a nine-month search.
In a statement, board members wrote, “We want to publicly acknowledge Mr. Williams for all he has done for our airport, community and the Authority staff. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Airport officials could not be reached for comment about the process to find a replacement.
