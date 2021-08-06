The city of Flint’s chief financial officer is leaving after serving the city for six months.
A city spokesperson stated Shelbi Frayer is moving on to a better opportunity. While working for Flint, she balanced a budget and enhanced Flint’s finance operations. Frayer’s hiring was announced on Feb. 24.
“A transition period is in place and we remain committed to making the city’s finances a priority as we continue to move forward in a positive direction,” a city spokesperson wrote.
Frayer oversaw the city’s finances, including preparation and administration of the city’s budget, and financial reports. She also handled accounting payroll, grant reporting, and purchasing.
Before working in the Vehicle City, Frayer served key leadership roles with the city of Lansing, the state of Michigan, and multiple school districts.
In Lansing, Frayer was hired as the city’s first chief strategy and financial officer. While working for the state of Michigan, she served as the executive director for the Financial Review Commission, director of the Office of School Review and Fiscal Accountability, and director of Local Government.
