Flint's chief financial officer submitted his letter of resignation on Monday, March 11.
Hughey Newsome has held the position for 17 months. His last day will be Friday, March 29.
He submitted his resignation letter to the Flint City Council Monday afternoon, along with an open letter to the council, the city of Flint said.
In the letter, Newsome listed several reasons for leaving. City Council behavior was the biggest reason.
“Indeed, I have been here for over 17 months and I have tried to work with you closely. I have been accused of lying, cheating and mismanaging funds. These lies and innuendos were passed on to the media in an attempt to slander my professional name. That phase of politics showed me that it was time to move on; my career means more to me and my family than being attacked and the truth distorted on a daily basis," he said in his letter.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said she is saddened by the news of Newsome's resignation.
“While this news is certainly upsetting, I completely understand his frustration and his desire to maintain mental clarity and a good professional name for himself”, Weaver said. “I wish Mr. Newsome well in his future endeavors, this is truly a loss for the city.”
Click here to read Newsome's letter.
