State Representative Sheldon Neeley is running to be the next mayor in Flint.
Mayor Weaver and Rep. Neeley are both Democrats running against each other. They said the city’s recovery is a top priority although many residents do not trust the tap water.
“We really need to move this community forward. They have not done that, there’s no real plan on them doing that, they don’t have the capacity in the city of Flint,” Flint’s Mayoral candidate, Rep. Sheldon Neeley said.
Rep. Neeley feels that the current administration in Flint is not moving the community forward. He said that’s why he decided to run against Mayor Weaver who announced her plans for re-election earlier this month.
Neeley said his platform will be transparency.
“I have a real problem with the lack of transparency. A lot of money has been allocated to this community for recovery, there are no invasive actions to a budget crisis that we are facing, there’s no real vision on how to get us out of this,” Rep. Neeley said.
Neeley said that as we approach five years since the water crisis in Flint, residents have not felt the level of recovery that’s necessary from the current administration. He said his vision starts with critical thinking on how to sustain the community long term.
“You have to be able to make sure you have the community in mind, increasing quality of life for residents,” Rep. Neeley said.
According to Neeley, experience matters. As a former Flint City Council member, and currently serving his third term in the Michigan House of Representatives, representing the 34th district, Neeley feels that he has what it takes.
“I’m very proud of the body of work I’ve done. I’ve done some things historically on city council, as well as with the state of Michigan. I’m going to bring all of those experiences together,” Rep. Neeley said.
