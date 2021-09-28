Flint residents will have a new waste service provider beginning Oct. 1.
The city chose Priority Waste for its new waste service contract, and the company will provide trash, recycling, and yard waste pickup services every week.
“We are pleased to have a waste collection provider ready to offer uninterrupted waste services for Flint residents,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We look forward to this new partnership with Priority Waste as an active member in the fight against blight to keep the city of Flint safe and clean.”
The city said it will have no disruption of waste collection during the transition of waste service providers. It released the following information for residents:
• Anything up to 96 gallons containers can be used for waste or recycling (labels are needed on the cans)
• Residents can keep the same blue recycling bins
• Residents are not required to schedule a bulk pickup - mattresses are included in the bulk pickup and do not have to be bagged
Click here to find your service day.
“Priority Waste is honored and excited to become Flint’s new waste, recycling, and compost vendor,'' said Dan Venet, director of municipal relations for Priority Waste. “Priority Waste’s well prepared team looks forward to servicing Flint, and making all members of the community a top priority starting Oct. 1, 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.