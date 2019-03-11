The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) announced that Michigan’s Flint Public Library and Inter-University Consortium for Political and Social Research are among the 30 finalists for the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to their communities.
“The 30 National Medal finalists showcase the tremendous ability of libraries and museums to serve as vital community resources,” said IMLS Director Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew. “The Institute of Museum and Library Services is honored to recognize these leading institutions. We congratulate them on the work they are doing across the United States.”
Finalists are chosen because of significant contributions to their communities. IMLS is encouraging community members who have visited Flint Public Library and Inter-University Consortium for Political and Social Research to share their story on social media. To share your story, please visit www.facebook.com/USIMLS or www.twitter.com/us_imls and use #IMLSmedals.
For 25 years, the award has celebrated institutions that demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service and are making a difference for individuals, families, and communities.
National Medal winners will be announced later this spring. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions at the National Medal award ceremony on June 12 in Washington, D.C.
