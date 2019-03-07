The Water Box, a water filtration system donated by Jaden Smith, is now available to the public.
On Saturday, March 2, Smith introduced The Water Box to the city of Flint at First Trinity Baptist Church.
The Water Box is a four-part system that reduces lead and other contaminants from the water.
Ezra Tillman, pastor at First Trinity Baptist Church, teamed up with non-profit organizations and Hollywood celebrities to make this a reality.
“To have it here at opening day it’s encouraging to the community and to us as well,” Tillman said. “This is a shining example of what we can do to find other ways to get water this is a total solution but it’s something that can help us along the way.”
Tillman said The Water Box filters out contaminants before volunteers load it into containers. He said it will reduce bottled water waste, while ensuring the water is of the highest quality.
“This means a lot. Just to know that we’re getting clean water,” said Sherman Perkins, local resident.
John Rothkop, an engineer that helped design The Water Box, said it was the first one his organization built and is hoping to bring it to other communities in need.
“It a three-stage filtration system UV treatment on the back. The three filters are going to take off anything that’s in the water, heavy metals, insoluble lead and other contaminants, Chlorine and the UV filter on the back. It will kill anything bacterial that might be remaining,” Rothkop said.
Tillman said for now they have blue containers for residents picking up water but encourage everyone who can to bring their own recycle containers.
“If they have their own container we encourage them to bring it, because some people’s needs might be different than others,” Tillman said.
