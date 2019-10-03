For the third year in a row, the city of Flint’s water system is meeting state and federal standards according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
EGLE said the city water system is also meeting the new stricter testing rules that the state announced last year.
The water system has tested below federal action levels of the Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) since July 2016.
The latest six-month monitoring period, from Jan. 1 through June 30, shows that 90% of the samples collected are at 3 parts per billion (ppb) for the first liter collected and at 6 ppb under the stricter state rule that requires a fifth-liter sample to reflect the impact of lead service lines.
“Every Michigander deserves safe, clean drinking water,” said Eric Oswald, director of EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division. “EGLE is committed to protecting the public from lead exposure by working collaboratively with the city of Flint and other communities throughout the state to reduce or eliminate all sources of lead in homes.”
EGLE said third-party experts have confirmed the city’s water is currently testing below actionable levels of lead and copper.
City officials expect to have the remaining lead service lines replaced before the end of the year.
